Updated List Of Shelters For People Trying To Get Out Of Hurricane Florence’s Way

This list will be updated as more shelter information becomes available.

Wake County

Knightdale High School located at 100 Bryan Chalk Lane

Cumberland County

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers Street, Fayetteville

Mac Williams Middle School, 4644 Clinton Road, Fayetteville

Pine Forest High School, 525 Andrews Road, Fayetteville

Seventy-First High School, 6764 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville

South View High School, 4184 Elk Road, Hope Mills

W. T. Brown Elementary School, 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake

Durham County

Hillside High School located at 3727 Fayetteville Road

Orange County

Smith Middle School located at 9201 Seawell School Road in Chapel Hill

CW Stanford Middle School located at 308 Orange High School Road in Hillsborough

Chatham County

Northwood High located at 310 Northwood High School Road in Pittsboro

Chatham Middle: 2025 S. 2nd Avenue Ext in Siler City

Alamance County

Contact Alamance County Emergency Management website or (336) 227-1365

Johnston County

North Johnston Middle School located at 435 Oil Company Road in Micro

Benson Middle School located at 1600 North Wall Street in Benson

West Johnston High School located at 3935 Raleigh Road in Benson

