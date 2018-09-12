Updated List Of Shelters For People Trying To Get Out Of Hurricane Florence’s Way

This list will be updated as more shelter information becomes available.
Wake County
Knightdale High School located at 100 Bryan Chalk Lane
Cumberland County
Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers Street, Fayetteville
Mac Williams Middle School, 4644 Clinton Road, Fayetteville
Pine Forest High School, 525 Andrews Road, Fayetteville
Seventy-First High School, 6764 Raeford Road, Fayetteville
Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville
South View High School, 4184 Elk Road, Hope Mills
W. T. Brown Elementary School, 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake
Durham County
Hillside High School located at 3727 Fayetteville Road
Orange County
Smith Middle School located at 9201 Seawell School Road in Chapel Hill
CW Stanford Middle School located at 308 Orange High School Road in Hillsborough
Chatham County
Northwood High located at 310 Northwood High School Road in Pittsboro
Chatham Middle: 2025 S. 2nd Avenue Ext in Siler City
Alamance County
Contact Alamance County Emergency Management website or (336) 227-1365
Johnston County
North Johnston Middle School located at 435 Oil Company Road in Micro
Benson Middle School located at 1600 North Wall Street in Benson
West Johnston High School located at 3935 Raleigh Road in Benson
Franklin County
Franklin County Senior Center located at 127 Shannon Village in Louisburg
National Guard Armory located at 200 S Bickett Blvd in Louisburg
Halifax County
Kirkwood Adams Community Center located in Roanoke Rapids
William R. Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy located at 4391 Hwy 158 in Roanoke Rapids
Enfield-Inborden S.T.E.A.M. Academy located at 13587 Hwy 481 in Enfield
Scotland Neck Senior Center located at 1403 Church Street
National Guard Armory located at 1300 Junior High School Road in Scotland Neck
Harnett County
Triton High School located at 215 Maynard Lake Road in Erwin
Hoke County
Don Steed Elementary School located at 800 Phillipi Church Rd inRaeford
Lee County
The National Guard Armory located at 2214 Nash Street in Sanford
Moore County
Moore County Ag Building located at 707 Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage
Sampson County
Clinton High School located at 340 Indian Town Road in Clinton
Union Elementary School located at 10400 Taylors Bridge Highway in Clinton
Hobbton Middle School located at 12081 Hobbton Highway in Newton Grove
Midway High School located at 15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway in Dunn
Lakewood High School 245 Lakewood School Road in Salemburg
Need transportation? Call (910) 299-0127
Nash County
Nash Central High School located at 4279 Nash Central High Road in Rocky Mount
New Hanover County
Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School located at 2600 Rock Quarry Road Raleigh
Scotland County
The National Guard Armory located at 1520 South Main Street in Laurinburg
Wilson County
Fike High School located at 500 Harrison Drive
Updated List Of Shelters For People Trying To Get Out Of Hurricane Florence’s Way was originally published on foxync.com