Smokie Norful To Preform At The 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show

The Light is honored to announce that Pastor Smokie Norful will perform at The Light 103.9 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show. The show will be Saturday November 3, 2018 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium on 2 East South Street in Raleigh. The Lamplighter Awards Show honors community leader that are committed to community service. Tickets to the show go on sale Thursday September 6th at all Ticketmaster locations.

PASTOR SMOKIE NORFUL

Pastor Norful is an award-winning recording artist, world renowned Pastor, educator, author, and visionary who has reached the heights of success in both music and ministry. A music career that has spanned two decades, Norful now brings his music and ministry efforts towards global humanitarianism. As an internationally known musician, music composer, producer, and singer, Norful’s 2002 solo debut release I NEED YOU NOW catapulted him to worldwide recognition. Since that time, he has found commercial success with five Number 1 Billboard Albums (I NEED YOU NOW, LIMITED EDITION, NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SMOKIE NORFUL LIVE, FOREVER YOURS) and over 3 million albums sold worldwide. Norful is a multiple RIAA certified gold-selling artist and has been named several times as Billboard Magazine’s “Gospel Artist of the Year”.

He has earned 8 Stellar Awards, 5 Dove Awards, 1 Soul Train Music Award, 2 NAACP Image award nominations, 3 BET award nominations, and 2 Grammy Awards. Norful received the Grammy Award in 2005 for Contemporary Soul Gospel Album of the Year for his chart-topping CD NOTHING WITHOUT YOU and again in 2015 received the Grammy Award for “No Greater Love” Best Gospel Performance/Song. Norful has also been inducted by his home states’ Arkansas Black Hall of Fame and most recently Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Norful has also contributed to five platinum selling compilations and has written songs for numerous major-label recording artists. Among his many notable performances he has appeared several times on The Trumpet Awards, Save Africa’s Children Event in Soweto, the Experience in Nigeria, the BET Awards, the Stellar Awards, Soul Train, hosting and performing on the Dove Awards, the UNCF Parade of Stars, the Essence Music Festival, the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the White House salute to Music Month, the legendary Apollo Theater, numerous other festival, events, concert halls, and tours. In 2019, he is scheduled to complete his first performance at Carnegie Hall. He starred alongside Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, and Yolonda Adams on the history-making, HOPEVILLE tour, and he has headlined the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration tour three times since its inception.

Norful launched his record label, Tre’Myles Music, affectionally named after his sons Tre’ and Ashton Myles in 2009. Tre’Myles was responsible, in joint partnership with EMI Gospel and Motown Gospel, for the release of four Billboard number one selling cd’s (Once in a Lifetime, Smokie Norful Live, Forever Yours, How I Got Over). Tre’ Myles also released the first ever church recording of Victory Cathedral Worship Center’s Choir, Smokie Norful Present: Victory Cathedral Choir. As a label executive, Norful possesses a unique approach that focuses equally on mentoring and character development as much as artist development. He recently released a single on the first mentoring candidate/artist outside of himself, Isaiah Templeton, “Everything will be Alright”. Norful also recently released his very first book and is now making strides as an accomplished author. He currently has a book publishing deal with the well established Thomas Nelson books, a division of Harper Collins Publishing. His first book, Take the Lid Off, is an extraordinarily empowering compilation of his personal ife stories and antidotes as well as biblical and practical insights to help every individual maximize their potential.

Norful is an educator at heart. Having received his degree in history from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Norful went on to teach junior and senior high school for several years. He attended both Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary (in Evanston, IL) and Trinity International Seminary (in Deerfield, IL) where he received a master’s of Divinity and also served on the board of Regents. Most recently, in his perpetual pursuit of growth and development, in May of 2018 he received a degree in Leadership from Trinity International University. Norful officially launched his church, Victory Cathedral Worship Center, in Bolingbrook, IL on Sept. 20, 2005 where he serves as Senior Pastor. Since its launch, Norful and the Victory Cathedral Church Family have experienced an extraordinary and unprecedented growth in this community. He launched a second campus on the south side of Chicago in September 2007. The ministry has been focused on reaching the community by encouraging its members to live to be missed not just remembered by adopting a heart of volunteerism, charity, and philanthropy via their Give Yourself Away initiative. Norful intends to launch more campuses in the near future and continue his life’s mission of spreading the message of Hope, Healing, and Empowerment.

