Local HBCU College Football Schedule For The Week Of 08/30/2018 – 09/01/2018

50 yard line on football field in stadium.

Source: David Madison / Getty

Are you ready for some college football? Me too! Below is this weekends college football schedule for the local HBCU’s.  I hope your favorite wins!

Friday August 30, 2018

  • Chowan @ Campbell 7 P.M.
  • Livingstone @ Pikesville 7 P.M.
  • Johnson C. Smith @ Wingate 7 P.M.

Saturday September 1, 2018

  • North Carolina Central University vs. Prairie View A&M 12 Noon ESPN 2
  • Elizabeth City State University vs. Central State 1 P.M.
  • NC A&T University @ ECU 6 P.M.
  • Shaw @ Hampton University 6 P.M.
  • Fayetteville State University @ Lincoln University 7 P.M.
