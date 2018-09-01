Local HBCU College Football Schedule For The Week Of 08/30/2018 – 09/01/2018

4 reads Leave a comment
Are you ready for some college football? Me too! Below is this weekends college football schedule for the local HBCU’s. I hope your favorite wins!
Friday August 30, 2018
- Chowan @ Campbell 7 P.M.
- Livingstone @ Pikesville 7 P.M.
- Johnson C. Smith @ Wingate 7 P.M.
Saturday September 1, 2018
- North Carolina Central University vs. Prairie View A&M 12 Noon ESPN 2
- Elizabeth City State University vs. Central State 1 P.M.
- NC A&T University @ ECU 6 P.M.
- Shaw @ Hampton University 6 P.M.
- Fayetteville State University @ Lincoln University 7 P.M.
