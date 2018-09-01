Local HBCU College Football Schedule For The Week Of 08/30/2018 – 09/01/2018

Are you ready for some college football? Me too! Below is this weekends college football schedule for the local HBCU’s. I hope your favorite wins!

Friday August 30, 2018

Chowan @ Campbell 7 P.M.

Livingstone @ Pikesville 7 P.M.

Johnson C. Smith @ Wingate 7 P.M.

Saturday September 1, 2018

North Carolina Central University vs. Prairie View A&M 12 Noon ESPN 2

Elizabeth City State University vs. Central State 1 P.M.

NC A&T University @ ECU 6 P.M.

Shaw @ Hampton University 6 P.M.

Fayetteville State University @ Lincoln University 7 P.M.

