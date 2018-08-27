Robert Townsend Shares The Story Behind The “I Feel Like Going On” Scene In “The Five Heartbeats” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Robert Townsend is an actor, comedian, director and writer. He’s worked with some of the biggest stars such as Morgan Freeman, Halle Berry and many more. He spoke with “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” about why he decided to make the documentary about the journey behind the movie.
Townsend spoke about how he interviewed nearly 10,000 people to find the correct cast. He also talked about the church scene where Eddie Kane Jr. was singing “I Feel Like Going On.” Some wanted him to change how it was, but Townsend had a thought of how he wanted it to be. Erica Campbell even spoke about how she tried to be in that scene and showed up to sing at the church. The documentary will be out today in select theaters and I’m sure everyone would love to go see it as well as support Townsend.
