CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Senator John McCain’s Funeral Services Set

7 reads
Leave a comment

 

McCain will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington with a formal ceremony and time for the public to pay respects.

On Thursday a funeral will be conducted at North Phoenix Baptist Church with former Vice President Joe Biden speaking.

Then on Saturday, a procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and arrive for a funeral at Washington National Cathedral. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at the service.

Then finally on Sunday a private funeral is planned for the afternoon at the Naval Academy Chapel followed by a private burial at the academy cemetery. As he wished, McCain will be buried next to a Naval Academy classmate and lifelong friend, Chuck Larson.

The Arizona Republican died of brain cancer Saturday at 81 at his ranch near Sedona.

Read more at WRAL.com

Funeral services , John McCain

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 5 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 6 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close