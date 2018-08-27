Senator John McCain’s Funeral Services Set

McCain will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington with a formal ceremony and time for the public to pay respects.

On Thursday a funeral will be conducted at North Phoenix Baptist Church with former Vice President Joe Biden speaking.

Then on Saturday, a procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and arrive for a funeral at Washington National Cathedral. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at the service.

Then finally on Sunday a private funeral is planned for the afternoon at the Naval Academy Chapel followed by a private burial at the academy cemetery. As he wished, McCain will be buried next to a Naval Academy classmate and lifelong friend, Chuck Larson.

The Arizona Republican died of brain cancer Saturday at 81 at his ranch near Sedona.

