3 People Shot On Capital Blvd Overnight

Overnight a shooting at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Blvd. left three people hurt. Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Anyone with information, call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

Source: abc11

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…