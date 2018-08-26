CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

3 People Shot On Capital Blvd Overnight

4 reads
Leave a comment
Police Tape

Source: Bruno Vincent / Getty

(RALEIGH, N.C.)
Overnight a shooting at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Blvd. left three people hurt. Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Anyone with information, call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

Source: abc11

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

252 , 919 , Raleigh , shooting

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 5 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close