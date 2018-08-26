3 People Shot On Capital Blvd Overnight

4 reads Leave a comment
Overnight a shooting at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Blvd. left three people hurt. Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
Anyone with information, call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Source: abc11
