North Carolina Mother Charged In Murder Of Infant

It’s insane how anyone can bring a child into this world and not want to see them grow up. As a mother, that doesn’t get along with my daughters father… we share one common factor and that’s the safety and well being of our daughter. No matter what, that man knows that in my care, she is on a tight watch.
In the news of the Wake County, NC, Mother that was charged with the murder of a 2 month old infant. This is beyond a cry for help, but her screams came before this moment. #BLACKMENTALHEATLTHMATTERS
Keyona Mercer, 32, of Rocky Mount was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and felony obstruction.
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 11
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 11
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 11
4. Hit The Gym4 of 11
5. Find Your Joy5 of 11
6. Learn To Say “No”6 of 11
7. Take A Break From Social Media7 of 11
8. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring8 of 11
9. Give Back To Others9 of 11
10. Get Your Om On!10 of 11
11. Start Seeing A Therapist11 of 11
