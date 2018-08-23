Queen Latifah To Receive Marian Anderson Award [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 08.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Queen Latifah has impacted society in such a positive way. Later this year she will receive the Marian Anderson Award for everything she’s done. Latifah is known for her television show “Living Single,” production company that works with projects for Black creatives, having her own talk show and so much more.

Mya Angelou, Oprah Winfrey and many others have received this prestigious award and she’s so happy about it. Will Smith recently went undercover to surprise customers in England with his water company. He dressed as an employee and fans were shocked.

RELATED: BeBe & CeCe Winans Among Honorees To Receive Recognition At 2018 Black Music Honors Awards

RELATED: Fashionable Men Of The 2018 ESPY Awards [PHOTOS]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: 2018 BET Awards Highlights [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Queen Latifah To Receive Marian Anderson Award [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close