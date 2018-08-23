GRIFF’s Prayer For The 51 Minutes He Lost Because Of Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.23.18
GRIFF is praying and he wants some time back he spent on social media. Between Twitter, Instagram and YouTube videos we sometimes get occupied looking at everything going on and don’t even realize how much time we lost. GRIFF spent 51 minutes looking at a website that had women with mustaches.

He said these women were pretty and had a good line up. GRIFF couldn’t believe what he was looking at and so much time got taken away. The problem now is that GRIFF knows the website and will probably look at it again.

