Sears Closing It’s Crabtree Valley Mall Location In November

In an announcement made this week Sears Holdings said that they will close 46 more stores across the country including the Crabtree Valley Mall location. Sears Holding stated “As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline Sears Holdings’ operations, strengthen our capital position and focus on our best stores, this week the company informed associates at 46 unprofitable stores that we will be closing these stores in 2018,”

Crabtree Valley Mall released a statement on the Sears announcement saying: “We proactively negotiated the purchase of this property in April, 2018 to be prepared in the event of an announcement such as this one. Crabtree Valley Mall will redevelop this area to create an exciting new environment benefiting consumers throughout the Triangle and beyond.”

SOURCE: wral.com

