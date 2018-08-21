Jeremiah Hicks Words Of Encouragement: “Look Up It’s Your Life Line” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Homepage Lead
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jeremiah Hicks talked to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” about depression, anxiety and how to fight the battle. For years his mother told him to look up and the answers will come. Jeremiah believes that for years people have been running out of energy and some of the toughest people we know have been faced with battling depression and other things.

He wants us to readjust and remember even if God isn’t giving us what we prayed for he his satisfying our needs. Jeremiah recalls one day being on the bus and how kids told him when he got off they were going to fight him. He texted his dad to come to the bus stop and when he got off he was there and the kids didn’t mess with him.

RELATED: Jeremiah Hicks Sings Beautiful Snippet Of “Better” LIVE In-Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

🙌🏾

A post shared by jeremiahhicks (@jeremiahhicks) on

 

Praying and looking up to find the answer at that moment and his dad being there is what saved him. Over the last year Jeremiah has posted inspirational messages on social media. He will keep doing it because everyone needs encouragement in life.

RELATED: Jeremiah Hicks On Navigating New Territory After Being A Background Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Get Up! Poll: How Can I Pray For You? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

Continue reading McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]

The tour brought down the house in praise at the Chicago State University Jones Convocation Center.

Jeremiah Hicks Words Of Encouragement: “Look Up It’s Your Life Line” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 17 hours ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close