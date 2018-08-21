CLOSE
Donald Lawrence Is Back With New Music

Verizon's 'How Sweet The Sound' 2011 - Detroit

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

 

“He Heard My Cry”  is inspired by the tale of Moses and the Pharaoh, with the metaphor that everyone has a Pharaoh within them that can hold them back in reaching their greater purpose. Donald Lawrence says, “The song says it’s time to tell your Pharaoh God’s eye is on the sparrow and he can’t control you no more, He heard my cry.”

The new song features Sir the Baptist and Arnetta Murrill- Crooms and it’s all part of the upcoming reunion album with the original Tri-City Singers.

Read more at EURWEB.com

