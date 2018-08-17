List Of Free Community Events & School Supply Giveaways

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Join NCCU head basketball coach Levelle Moton, pro basketball player PJ Tucker and Vision Church Raleigh is hosting the 9th annual book bag drive and Back to School Community Day– this Saturday from 11am – 2pm at the Boys & Girls Club in Raleigh – 805 North Raleigh Blvd. for free giveaways, free haircuts, free school supplies, music, games and more.

Books and Sacks Giveaway Event Date: 8/18/2018 Event Time: 12-2pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Tart Park Address Line 1: 1269 S Elm Ave City, State, Zip: Dunn Event Description: Pastor Rhonda Ray and Grazing Mountains Church hosting Books and Sacks School Supply Giveaway at Tart Park, 1269 S Elm Ave, Dunn, NC 28334 Event Contact: Emma Burnette Event Contact Number: 9197960806 Event Contact Email: galations6@yahoo.com

Be the Solution and Say “NO” to Pollution Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 9:30AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Poplar Springs Christian Church Address Line 1: 6115 Old Stage Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603 Event Description: Be the Solution and say “NO” to Pollution: Going Green 101 workshop will be held on August 18, 2018; 9:30AM – 2:00PM at Poplar Springs Christian Church, Raleigh, NC. PLEASE RSVP AT: https://bethesolutionandsaynotopollution.eventbrite.com This event is open to everyone. Come out and learn ways to protect your family against water pollution (i.e. the water you drink, cook, and clean with); air pollution (both indoors and outdoors), and etc.; and learn practical ways to make your church and homes more energy efficient and a much healthier and safe environment. Powered by Green The Church (www.greenthechurch.org) Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: — Event Contact Email: rwright2178@gmail.com Event Web Site: https://bethesolutionandsaynotopollution.eventbrite.com

JCC, Inc, 2nd Annual Back to School Dr. W/Supplies Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 10am-2:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Stanford L. Warren Address Line 1: 1201 Fayetteville St. City, State, Zip: Durham, NC, 27707 Event Description: Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc., Presents “Every Child Deserves A Fair Start” 2nd Annual Back To School Backpack Giveaway With Supplies” Date: August 18, 2018 Time:10:00 am-2:00 pm or while supplies last Place: Stanford L. Warren Library 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707 Any questions or concerns please contact: Founder and President of Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc., Alicia Grant 919 672 5380 Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc., is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization based in Durham, NC *Mission Statement: Empowering, Educating, Motivating, and Having fun while giving back to the community. Event Contact: Alicia Grant Event Contact Number: 919 672 5380 Event Contact Email: grant.alicia55@yahoo.com

Back 2 School Giveaway Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 9:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Victory at Calvary Covenant Ministries Address Line 1: 500 N. Driver St. City, State, Zip: Durham, NC, 27703 Event Description: 9-11 Parent & Student Workshop 12-2 Cookout & Giveaway Event Contact: Chelsea Jones Event Contact Number: 9195986798 Event Contact Email: Media@vaccm.org Event Web Site: vaccm.org

Back to School bash Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 10 am to 2 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Newkirk park Address Line 1: 211 Lisbon street City, State, Zip: clinton N.C. 28328 Event Description: New Birth Deliverance and International church will be having a Back to School bash at Newkirk Park in Clinton NC we will be giving away school supplies book bags free food entertainment and much more come and be a part of this community event Event Contact: Georgia Highsmith or Pastor Highsmith Event Contact Number: 9196241921 Event Contact Email: ronaldhighsmith86@yahoo.com

Back to School Blessing Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 10 am to 4pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 3630 Old Chapel Hill Rd. City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27710 Event Description: Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will host a Back to School Blessing Community Day for K-12 students in the Durham area. Every student who attends the Back to School Blessing will enjoy free food, fun, games, and school supplies. Every child deserves to have the best educational opportunities possible, but many lack the tools needed to succeed. Our goal is to provide children with the supplies they need to allow them to successful this school year. Event Contact: Vonisha Mullin Event Contact Number: 252-767-1158 Event Contact Email: vmullin530@gmail.com Event Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/Markham-Chapel-Media-Ministry-105366529578371/

Community Day Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 10am to 2pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Garden of Prayer Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1004 North English St. City, State, Zip: Greensboro,NC 27405 Event Description: Garden of Prayer, community day is 08/18/2018, 10am to 2pm. We would like to have this announced as often as possible, as soon as possible. Our church address is 1004 North English St., Greensboro, N.C. 27405 Please respond, let me know if any additional information is needed for this to happen. Hopefully, I can have a bulletin next week, to give more information of the activities we will have for this free event. Event Contact: Richard Brooks Event Contact Number: 3365215343 Event Contact Email: richardbrooks3525@att.net Event Web Site: n/a

t: Back to School with Sunday School Event Date: 08/19/2018 Event Time: 9:30am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Progressive Holiness Church Address Line 1: 1118 Holloway Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701 Event Description: We are giving out 100 FREE book bags filled with school supplies to the first one hundred children that comes to Sunday School. After Sunday School is over, we will give out the books bags by each school grade. We have book bags of different colors. Children from Kindergarten to 12th Grade are to be present to receive a book bag. Adults are welcomed to come for Sunday School, but again the child must be present in order to get a book bag. Event Contact: Kendra Lewis Event Contact Number: 516-404-6170

Name of Event: Annual Outdoor Worship Service Event Date: 08/19/2018 Event Time: 1100-1500 Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Wilson Park Fort Bragg NC Address Line 1: 3587 Butner Road City, State, Zip: Fort Bragg NC 28310 Event Description: Wood Memorial Gospel Congregation (WMGC) Outdoor Worship Service is an annual event hosted by the WMGC Events Planning Committee Ministry. The event begins with the WMGC morning worship service which is followed by a picnic and an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Something for all ages. Free food, Bounce-houses, Pony-rides, Face-painting, Horse-shoes, Basketball, Volleyball, Tug-O-War and many other activities and games. Event Contact: Lisa Chapman Event Contact Number: (253)266-7886 Event Contact Email: lchapman23@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.bragg.army.mil/directorates/chaplain/chapels/woodmemorialchapel/Pages/default.aspx

WinGS Outreach & Worship Community Day Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 10 am – 2 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mechanics & Farmers Bank Corporate Center Address Line 1: 2634 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27707 Event Description: WinGS Outreach & Worship 2nd Annual Back to School Community Day. FREE backpacks and school supplies. FREE clothing, shoes and children’s toys. FREE food (hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and ice cream). First come, first served. Join us for lots of fun!!! Event Contact: Pamela Spencer Event Contact Number: (919) 274-7886 Event Contact Email: Pamela Spencer Event Web Site: ncwings.org

Mount Hebrew AME Zion 175th Homecoming Event Date: 08/19/2018 Event Time: 10:00 Am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt Hebrew AME Zion Church Address Line 1: 6830 Ramsey St City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC, 28311 Event Description: Celebrating God’s Faithfulness!!! 175th Homecoming!!! Sunday school at 8:45 am followed by morning worship service at 10:00am with Rev Dr Vincent Meares, Pastor. Dinner will be served. At 3:00 pm guest speaker will be NC Conference Washington District, Presiding Elder Lester Jacobs, Greenville, NC Event Contact: Laura Evans Event Contact Number: 910 3227527 Event Contact Email: levans0863@gmail.com

Community Food Distribution – Mt Zion Church Cary Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 09:00 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt Zion Church – Cary NC Address Line 1: 316 Allen Lewis Drive City, State, Zip: Cary NC 27513 Event Description: Mt. Zion Church-Cary NC, in conjunction with Zaxby’s of Knightdale and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, will sponsor a community food distribution on Saturday, August 18th, beginning at 9:00 AM. The community distribution is targeted at families in need of food assistance or a community food distribution aimed to support families that need a little help during difficult economic times. Event Contact: Rufus Credle Event Contact Number: 919-345-6321 Event Contact Email: rcredle906@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.mtzioncary.org

Backpack Rally and Cookout Event Date: 08/19/2018 Event Time: 10am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: St. John AME Address Line 1: 3001 Tryon Rd City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603 Event Description: Join us for a back to school cookout. There will be a backpack giveaway with backpacks full of supplies for school. There will be vendors there that include face painting, snow cones, and popcorn. It is free and open to the public. Event Contact: Rev. Terri Hutchinson Event Contact Number: — Event Contact Email: vrhutchinson10@gmail.com

Depression and Anxiety Workshop Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 2 P.M. – 4 P.M. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Crown Ministries Address Line 1: 2700 Sumner Blvd Suite 142 City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 2766 Event Description: This workshop is for anyone that wants more information on how to deal with Depression and Anxiety. It is for family members, ministries and friends who want to know how to help others dealing with these issues. There will be a seminar moderated by a Certified Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist, resources for treatment options, help and testimonies. It will change lives. Event Contact: Carla Evans Event Contact Number: 9842222445 Event Contact Email: createdvisions1@gmail.com

Annual Men’s Day Event Date: 08/19/2018 Event Time: 10:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 400 Campbell Ave City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301 Event Description: The members and Laymen League of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them at their Annual Men’s Day Service on Sunday, August 19, 2018 @ 10:00am. The Speaker is Retired Honorable Superior Judge Gregory A. Weeks. The Theme is: “It Takes Village”~ Deuteronomy 6:6-9. For more information, contact Bobbie Williams @ 910.488.9898 or visit fmbcfaync.org. Pastor: Rev. S. Lee Downing Event Contact: Bobbie Williams Event Contact Number: (910) 488-9898 Event Contact Email: fmbcfaync@fshp400.org Event Web Site: fmbcfaync.org

: Back to School Rally Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 2:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ Address Line 1: 511 Cumberland Street City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301 Event Description: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church “Puppets on a Mission” will perform at Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ Back to School Rally. School supplies will be provided! Join them for a day of Food, Fun and Fellowship! For more information, call Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300/fmbcfaync.org or Pastor Tony D. McLaurin @ 910.485.7906. Event Contact: Pastor Tony D. McLaurin Event Contact Number: (910) 485-7906 Event Contact Email: cj29@hotmail.com Event Web Site: fmbcfaync.org

: Back to School With Jesus Event Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 1:00pm-3:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road City, State, Zip: Hope Mlls, NC 28348 Event Description: The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Back to School with Jesus Event. Join us as we provide school supplies to help our youth have a successful school year. There will be food, fun, and activities for everyone. Come and Fellowship with us! Event Contact: Diane MItchell Event Contact Number: (910) 551-1274 Event Contact Email: cj29@hotmail.com Event Web Site: srbc2.org

Singing Union Event Date: 08/19/2018 Event Time: 3:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 817 Old Stage Road City, State, Zip: St. Pauls, NC 28384 Event Description: The members and pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host the monthly Singing Union. For more information, call 910.865.4356. Hope you can join us! Event Contact: Church Administration Event Contact Number: (910) 865-4356 Event Contact Email: firstmissbc16@gmail.com Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

SMM Community Day Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 10:00 AM -2:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Garner Lions Club Address Line 1: 305 W. Main Street City, State, Zip: Garner NC 27529 Event Description: Family event, food , bouncy houses, snow cones and games . Free to the public,Book bags give away. Event Contact: Shelia Marie Event Contact Number: 984-269-9446 Event Contact Email: sheliamarieministry@soundmindministry.org Event Web Site: .www.soundministry.org

Word Of God Fellowship Church Book Bag Event Event Date: 08/18/2018 Event Time: 9:00am – 1:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Duke Park Address Line 1: 106 West Knox st(off Avondale) City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27701 Event Description: Back to school Event free book bags , papers , pens everything to help our students have a successful school year. Student must have an adult present. Ages (4-16) Free food hot dogs and Hamburgers, chips and soft drinks Fun fun fun Event Contact: Rev Barbara McAllister Event Contact Number: 919 308-9657 Event Contact Email: Wogfc@aol.com Event Web Site: Wogfc207.com

