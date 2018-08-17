CLOSE
List Of Free Community Events & School Supply Giveaways

Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Join NCCU head basketball coach Levelle Moton,  pro basketball player PJ Tucker  and  Vision Church Raleigh is hosting the 9th annual book bag drive and Back to School Community Day– this Saturday from 11am – 2pm at the Boys & Girls Club in Raleigh – 805 North Raleigh Blvd. for free giveaways, free haircuts, free school supplies, music, games and more.

 

  Books and Sacks Giveaway
Event Date:  8/18/2018
Event Time:  12-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Tart Park
Address Line 1:  1269 S Elm Ave
City, State, Zip:  Dunn
Event Description:  Pastor Rhonda Ray and Grazing Mountains Church hosting Books and Sacks School Supply Giveaway at Tart Park, 1269 S Elm Ave, Dunn, NC 28334
Event Contact:  Emma Burnette
Event Contact Number:  9197960806
Event Contact Email:  galations6@yahoo.com

 

 

Be the Solution and Say “NO” to Pollution
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  9:30AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Poplar Springs Christian Church
Address Line 1:  6115 Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Be the Solution and say “NO” to Pollution: Going Green 101 workshop will be held on August 18, 2018; 9:30AM – 2:00PM at Poplar Springs Christian Church, Raleigh, NC.

PLEASE RSVP AT: https://bethesolutionandsaynotopollution.eventbrite.com

This event is open to everyone. Come out and learn ways to protect your family against water pollution (i.e. the water you drink, cook, and clean with); air pollution (both indoors and outdoors), and etc.; and learn practical ways to make your church and homes more energy efficient and a much healthier and safe environment.

Powered by Green The Church (www.greenthechurch.org)
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  rwright2178@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://bethesolutionandsaynotopollution.eventbrite.com

 

 

  JCC, Inc, 2nd Annual Back to School Dr. W/Supplies
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10am-2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Stanford L. Warren
Address Line 1:  1201 Fayetteville St.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27707
Event Description:  Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc.,

Presents

“Every Child Deserves A Fair Start”

2nd Annual Back To School Backpack Giveaway With Supplies”

Date: August 18, 2018

Time:10:00 am-2:00 pm or while supplies last

Place: Stanford L. Warren Library

1201 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

Any questions or concerns please contact:

Founder and President of Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc.,

Alicia Grant 919 672 5380

Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc., is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization based in Durham, NC

*Mission Statement:

Empowering, Educating, Motivating, and Having fun while giving back to the community.
Event Contact:  Alicia Grant
Event Contact Number:  919 672 5380
Event Contact Email:  grant.alicia55@yahoo.com

 

 

Back 2 School Giveaway
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  9:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Victory at Calvary Covenant Ministries
Address Line 1:  500 N. Driver St.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27703
Event Description:  9-11 Parent & Student Workshop

12-2 Cookout & Giveaway
Event Contact:  Chelsea Jones
Event Contact Number:  9195986798
Event Contact Email:  Media@vaccm.org
Event Web Site:  vaccm.org

 

 

  Back to School bash
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10 am to 2 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Newkirk park
Address Line 1:  211 Lisbon street
City, State, Zip:  clinton N.C. 28328
Event Description:  New Birth Deliverance and International church will be having a Back to School bash at Newkirk Park in Clinton NC we will be giving away school supplies book bags free food entertainment and much more come and be a part of this community event
Event Contact:  Georgia Highsmith or Pastor Highsmith
Event Contact Number:  9196241921
Event Contact Email:  ronaldhighsmith86@yahoo.com

 

 

  Back to School Blessing
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10 am to 4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3630 Old Chapel Hill Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27710
Event Description:  Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will host a Back to School Blessing Community Day for K-12 students in the Durham area. Every student who attends the Back to School Blessing will enjoy free food, fun, games, and school supplies.

Every child deserves to have the best educational opportunities possible, but many lack the tools needed to succeed. Our goal is to provide children with the supplies they need to allow them to successful this school year.
Event Contact:  Vonisha Mullin
Event Contact Number:  252-767-1158
Event Contact Email:  vmullin530@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/Markham-Chapel-Media-Ministry-105366529578371/

 

 

Community Day
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10am to 2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Garden of Prayer Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1004 North English St.
City, State, Zip:  Greensboro,NC 27405
Event Description:  Garden of Prayer, community day is 08/18/2018, 10am to 2pm. We would like to have this announced as often as possible, as soon as possible. Our church address is 1004 North English St., Greensboro, N.C. 27405 Please respond, let me know if any additional information is needed for this to happen.

Hopefully, I can have a bulletin next week, to give more information of the activities we will have for this free event.
Event Contact:  Richard Brooks
Event Contact Number:  3365215343
Event Contact Email:  richardbrooks3525@att.net
Event Web Site:  n/a

 

 

t:  Back to School with Sunday School
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  9:30am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Progressive Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  1118 Holloway Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  We are giving out 100 FREE book bags filled with school supplies to the first one hundred children that comes to Sunday School. After Sunday School is over, we will give out the books bags by each school grade. We have book bags of different colors. Children from Kindergarten to 12th Grade are to be present to receive a book bag. Adults are welcomed to come for Sunday School, but again the child must be present in order to get a book bag.
Event Contact:  Kendra Lewis
Event Contact Number:  516-404-6170

 

 

 
Name of Event:  Annual Outdoor Worship Service
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  1100-1500
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wilson Park Fort Bragg NC
Address Line 1:  3587 Butner Road
City, State, Zip:  Fort Bragg NC 28310
Event Description:  Wood Memorial Gospel Congregation (WMGC) Outdoor Worship Service is an annual event hosted by the WMGC Events Planning Committee Ministry. The event begins with the WMGC morning worship service which is followed by a picnic and an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Something for all ages.

Free food, Bounce-houses, Pony-rides, Face-painting, Horse-shoes, Basketball, Volleyball, Tug-O-War and many other activities and games.
Event Contact:  Lisa Chapman
Event Contact Number:  (253)266-7886
Event Contact Email:  lchapman23@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.bragg.army.mil/directorates/chaplain/chapels/woodmemorialchapel/Pages/default.aspx

 

 

WinGS Outreach & Worship Community Day
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10 am – 2 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mechanics & Farmers Bank Corporate Center
Address Line 1:  2634 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  WinGS Outreach & Worship 2nd Annual Back to School Community Day. FREE backpacks and school supplies. FREE clothing, shoes and children’s toys. FREE food (hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and ice cream). First come, first served. Join us for lots of fun!!!
Event Contact:  Pamela Spencer
Event Contact Number:  (919) 274-7886
Event Contact Email:  Pamela Spencer
Event Web Site:  ncwings.org

 

 

  Mount Hebrew AME Zion 175th Homecoming
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  10:00 Am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt Hebrew AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  6830 Ramsey St
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28311
Event Description:  Celebrating God’s Faithfulness!!! 175th Homecoming!!!

Sunday school at 8:45 am followed by morning worship service at 10:00am with Rev Dr Vincent Meares, Pastor. Dinner will be served. At 3:00 pm guest speaker will be NC Conference Washington District, Presiding Elder Lester Jacobs, Greenville, NC
Event Contact:  Laura Evans
Event Contact Number:  910 3227527
Event Contact Email:  levans0863@gmail.com

 

 

Community Food Distribution – Mt Zion Church Cary
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  09:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt Zion Church – Cary NC
Address Line 1:  316 Allen Lewis Drive
City, State, Zip:  Cary NC 27513
Event Description:  Mt. Zion Church-Cary NC, in conjunction with Zaxby’s of Knightdale and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, will sponsor a community food distribution on Saturday, August 18th, beginning at 9:00 AM. The community distribution is targeted at families in need of food assistance or a community food distribution aimed to support families that need a little help during difficult economic times.
Event Contact:  Rufus Credle
Event Contact Number:  919-345-6321
Event Contact Email:  rcredle906@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mtzioncary.org

 

 

  Backpack Rally and Cookout
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John AME
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Join us for a back to school cookout. There will be a backpack giveaway with backpacks full of supplies for school. There will be vendors there that include face painting, snow cones, and popcorn. It is free and open to the public.
Event Contact:  Rev. Terri Hutchinson
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  vrhutchinson10@gmail.com

 

 

Depression and Anxiety Workshop
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  2 P.M. – 4 P.M.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Crown Ministries
Address Line 1:  2700 Sumner Blvd Suite 142
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 2766
Event Description:  This workshop is for anyone that wants more information on how to deal with Depression and Anxiety. It is for family members, ministries and friends who want to know how to help others dealing with these issues. There will be a seminar moderated by a Certified Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist, resources for treatment options, help and testimonies. It will change lives.
Event Contact:  Carla Evans
Event Contact Number:  9842222445
Event Contact Email:  createdvisions1@gmail.com

 

 

Annual Men’s Day
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The members and Laymen League of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them at their Annual Men’s Day Service on Sunday, August 19, 2018 @ 10:00am. The Speaker is Retired Honorable Superior Judge Gregory A. Weeks. The Theme is: “It Takes Village”~ Deuteronomy 6:6-9.

For more information, contact Bobbie Williams @ 910.488.9898 or visit fmbcfaync.org.

Pastor: Rev. S. Lee Downing
Event Contact:  Bobbie Williams
Event Contact Number:  (910) 488-9898
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Back to School Rally
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ
Address Line 1:  511 Cumberland Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church “Puppets on a Mission” will perform at Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ Back to School Rally. School supplies will be provided! Join them for a day of Food, Fun and Fellowship! For more information, call Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300/fmbcfaync.org or Pastor Tony D. McLaurin @ 910.485.7906.
Event Contact:  Pastor Tony D. McLaurin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 485-7906
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Back to School With Jesus Event
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  1:00pm-3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mlls, NC 28348
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Back to School with Jesus Event. Join us as we provide school supplies to help our youth have a successful school year. There will be food, fun, and activities for everyone. Come and Fellowship with us!
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

  Singing Union
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  817 Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip:  St. Pauls, NC 28384
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host the monthly Singing Union. For more information, call 910.865.4356. Hope you can join us!
Event Contact:  Church Administration
Event Contact Number:  (910) 865-4356
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

SMM Community Day
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM -2:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Garner Lions Club
Address Line 1:  305 W. Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Garner NC 27529
Event Description:  Family event, food , bouncy houses, snow cones and games .

Free to the public,Book bags give away.
Event Contact:  Shelia Marie
Event Contact Number:  984-269-9446
Event Contact Email:  sheliamarieministry@soundmindministry.org
Event Web Site:  .www.soundministry.org

 

 

Word Of God Fellowship Church Book Bag Event
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  9:00am – 1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Duke Park
Address Line 1:  106 West Knox st(off Avondale)
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27701
Event Description:  Back to school Event free book bags , papers , pens everything to help our students have a successful school year.

Student must have an adult present.

Ages (4-16)

Free food hot dogs and Hamburgers, chips and soft drinks

Fun fun fun
Event Contact:  Rev Barbara McAllister
Event Contact Number:  919 308-9657
Event Contact Email:  Wogfc@aol.com
Event Web Site:  Wogfc207.com

 

 

 

community calendar , free community events , free local happening

