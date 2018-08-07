Watch: for KING & COUNTRY Duo Addresses Suicide in New Video For “God Only Knows”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Singing duo for KING & COUNTRY reverse an attempted suicide in their new music video for “God Only Knows,” which highlights understanding God’s unmatched love, despite trials that make it seem otherwise.

Speaking life over depression, for KING & COUNTRY sing, “God only knows what you’ve been through/God only knows what they say about you/God only knows how it’s killing you/But there’s a kind of love that God only knows.”

The video follows a girl group member Joel Smallbone described as “an attractive woman, she lives in a beautiful home and life is sort of looking good. Yet there are these things, these underline insecurities that are shifting the way she perceives life and people perceive her,” in a behind-the-scenes video. On the outside looking in, everything’s peachy. But inside, the woman is dying.

It’s a perfect example of “being kind because you never know what people are going through.”

“The power of someone interacting, showing a small act of kindness, a hug, a smile, and how that just changes the trajectory of her life [on] this one particular day, which was a very crucial day in this young lady’s life,” Smallbone said.

The single comes from the group’s upcoming album, Burn the Ships, due October 5. Until then, the two plan to release a new song every month.

Take a look at the “God Only Knows” video below.

Watch:

