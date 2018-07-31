Nash County Deputies Arrest Man On Moped With Stolen Steaks Stuffed Down His Pants

Monday Nash County deputies reported that a thief was arrested with several steaks stiffed down his pants legs. The man used a moped as his get away getaway ride. According to deputies it is estimated that the man stole several steaks worth more than $100 from a Nashville Wal-Mart.

According to Nash County Sheriff’s Office Keith Jordan stuffed at least nine packages of steaks down both his pants legs and walked out of the store without paying. Pictures of the seized steaks along with Jordan and his moped are posted on the Nash County Deputies Facebook page.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

