More Kroger Stores Closing Early

Kroger Grand Opening

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Hot/WTLC

 

Soon, people who grocery shop in Durham will have fewer options. Several Kroger stores are closing earlier than originally anticipated. 

Kroger says there isn’t enough inventory to keep the store on South Roxboro Street open.  As a result, two other stores are closing this week in our area. 

The store on Falls of the Neuse Road in Raleigh will close on Wednesday. The store on Southwest Durham Drive in Durham will close on August 8.  Three Kroger pharmacies, two in Durham and one in Raleigh, also close this week. 

Kroger says the remaining 10 stores and 11 pharmacies are on schedule to close August 14th.  Those who work at the Kroger stores and pharmacies that are closing ahead of schedule will be transferred to other stores for these last few weeks.

Read more at WRAL.com

Kroger stores close early

