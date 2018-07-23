A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread

As the body positivity movement continues to gain momentum, conversations are routinely sprouting up about privilege and access–forcing important dialogue

On Sunday, writer Cora Harrington posted a series of messages to her Twitter timeline, evoking a conversation on what institutes as “thin privilege.”

The first message introduces Harrington’s thesis–that thinness is not just about size, but about your body being seen as “normal,” without scrutiny. Being viewed as “thin” lies on a spectrum and includes anyone who is able to walk into a clothing store and find an array of options to wear.

Hey, you don’t have to “feel thin” to have thin privilege. Thinness isn’t a feeling. If other people perceive you as thin, you are thin. If you are able to walk into any clothing store and expect to see a wide range of options in your size, you are thin. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

My job involves looking at photos of models who are much thinner than me, so I rarely “feel” thin. But I can walk into almost any clothing store and expect – without even thinking about it – to buy something in my size. That is thin privilege. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

Harrington dives further, asking her followers who my be resistant to acknowledging and accepting this form of privilege to think about a time when they were judged or barred from certain spaces because of their weight.

She also calls on influencers in the body positivity movement to acknowledge that their rise may have been because they themselves fit into socially acceptable body type ideals.

No one looks at a photo of me online and tells me I need to lose weight or sees me out and about eating a cookie or an ice cream cone and sneers at me in disgust. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

No one groans or rolls their eyes when they have to sit next to me on a plane or a bus. In fact, no one comments on my body at all. The ability to move through life without people insisting you need to be a smaller size…if you don’t have to think about that, it’s privilege. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

And this is something that I really need “body positive” influencers and fashion bloggers to understand. If you are getting gigs AT ALL, it’s because you closely align with fashion industry ideals. And it is what it is, I guess. What’s not okay is pretending that you don’t. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

Once again: all thin privilege means is that your life isn’t made more difficult *because of your weight.* It means you aren’t defined things like pay raises, healthcare, and airline seats because of your weight. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

It doesn’t mean your life is easy or that no one ever made fun of your appearance or that you can find everything you want in your local Target. It means societal discrimination and prejudice does not target you for being thin. It means your weight/body type are seen as “normal.” — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

And Harrington’s last point focuses on the intersection of race and privilege. Harrington says that you can be a member of a disadvantaged community and still profit from thin privilege–the two are not mutually exclusive.

You can benefit from thin privilege and still be disadvantaged or inconvenienced on some other axis, like height or race. Thin privilege doesn’t encompass *every* privilege. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

Case in point, I have thin privilege and my bra size is a common one, but I can’t walk into any store and find a nude bra in my skintone. Does that cancel out my thin privilege? NO. My lack of privilege on the axis of race doesn’t negate my privilege on the axis of size. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) July 22, 2018

Several other users chimed in to say that Harrington’s tweets opened their minds to a redefine what they believe privilege to be.

Have remind myself of this all the time! I have issues thanks to a dad who called me fat for most of my, not fat at all, childhood and I often have to stop myself from coming on here and fretting about how fat I’ve gotten in middle age. I am bigger but I’m still privileged. — Erika with a K (@imaginaryerika) July 22, 2018

I have difficulty finding pants sometimes because of my hip to waist ratio but I know I can go into a store and buy clothes in my general size. I will never go without. Privilege, simple as that. https://t.co/VMapD3YZz1 — Corinne Noir (@StyledBlack) July 22, 2018

This thread is something to think about. I don't often "feel thin," because I don't like the shape my body currently is, but I'm definitely thin, and I have a lot of privilege because of it. https://t.co/LNKbS9QdFr — The OG Princess of Pizza (@QueenofTacos) July 22, 2018

Conversations like these around privilege and the ways in which they can intersect are important to hash out on social media.

What do you think beauties? Have you ever benefited from thin privilege?

