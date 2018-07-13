Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

God loves us unconditionally and we should do the same.

Matthew 22:37

37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

