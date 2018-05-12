Local
2 Children Die In NC Apartment Fire 3 Other Children In Critical Condition

It was reported early Saturday morning that two children passed away and three other children are in critical condition following an Greensboro apartment fire.

Around 4 a.m. a fire was reported at an apartment unit in the 3100 block of Summit Avenue.

Flames were coming out of the unit when the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

