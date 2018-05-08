2 reads Leave a comment
Do you say scary prayers? Erica Campbell wants you to stop doing that and take the fear out of it. She wants us to stand in faith and told a story of a woman that prayed the storm not to hit the dome and while others doubted her prayer the storm went around them.
Scary prayers block our blessings and we must have faith. Don’t let fear get in the way of what God has for you. Remember not to say scary prayers.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Faith Walking: You Can’t Design Your Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Serve Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Not Gonna Attack Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Want The Light To Come To Your School?
- Best Mom’s Day Gift Ideas
- George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc
- Faith Walking: No More Scary Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Love Talking: I’m Confused [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ericaism: They Will Know Us By Our Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer Inspired By His Growth And Maturity After Seeing A Woman Fall [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Walking: You Can’t Design Your Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ricky Dillard Gives The Keys To Developing A Good Choir [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Here Are All The Problems With Melania Trump’s Tired Initiative
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
21 photos Launch gallery
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly21 of 21
comments – add yours