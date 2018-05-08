Faith Walking: No More Scary Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you say scary prayers? Erica Campbell wants you to stop doing that and take the fear out of it. She wants us to stand in faith and told a story of a woman that prayed the storm not to hit the dome and while others doubted her prayer the storm went around them.

Follow @GetUpErica

Scary prayers block our blessings and we must have faith. Don’t let fear get in the way of what God has for you. Remember not to say scary prayers.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: You Can’t Design Your Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Serve Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Not Gonna Attack Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: