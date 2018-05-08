Ricky Dillard is a choir director and music writer that has had a very successful career in gospel music. He will be releasing his 10th album and has Tina Campbell, Karen Clark Sheard and more on it. Erica Campbell asked about what makes a great choir and the answer shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Rickey believes that as a choir director you must first know what God called you to do. Then you take the vision and create what you saw. The Lord will direct you and lead you to place you never thought he could.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ricky Dillard On Surviving A Sarcoidosis Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: GRIFF Shows Ricky Dillard The Power Of The Staff! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ricky Dillard On The First Time He Saw Mary Mary Bring The House Down [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Want The Light To Come To Your School?
- Best Mom’s Day Gift Ideas
- George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc
- Faith Walking: No More Scary Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Love Talking: I’m Confused [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ericaism: They Will Know Us By Our Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer Inspired By His Growth And Maturity After Seeing A Woman Fall [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Walking: You Can’t Design Your Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ricky Dillard Gives The Keys To Developing A Good Choir [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Here Are All The Problems With Melania Trump’s Tired Initiative