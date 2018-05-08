Ricky Dillard Gives The Keys To Developing A Good Choir [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ricky Dillard is a choir director and music writer that has had a very successful career in gospel music. He will be releasing his 10th album and has Tina Campbell, Karen Clark Sheard and more on it. Erica Campbell asked about what makes a great choir and the answer shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Rickey believes that as a choir director you must first know what God called you to do. Then you take the vision and create what you saw. The Lord will direct you and lead you to place you never thought he could.

