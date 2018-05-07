GRIFF’s Prayer For The NBA Teams Struggling In The Playoffs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The NBA playoffs are here and it’s been crazy. GRIFF is saying a prayer for the teams that just can’t seem to get it right. He spoke about New Orleans and Toronto losing the last couple of games and possibly not making it to the next round.

GRIFF also couldn’t help but talk about LeBron James and him putting up the game winning points in overtime. He also wants to pray about the Pelicans the Jazz and more. Make sure you keep watching the NBA playoffs.

