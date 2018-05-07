National News
“No Other Explanation But God,” Say Miracle Boy

Melissa Wade

Posted 11 hours ago
'Pray, Faith, God'

Alabama boy declared brain dead, recovers after parents agree to sign to donate his organs.

13-year-old Trenton McKinley, was playing with friends when a small utility truck he was in flipped over and he hit his head on the concrete and the small truck fell on his head.   Trenton was declared brain dead and his parents eventually signed that his organs could be donated to those who needed them.  Then miraculously one day before doctors were scheduled to pull the plug, Trenton came back.

In an interview Trenton says there was “no other explanation but God.”

Read more and see the interview at WRAL.com

Alabama , Trenton McKinley

