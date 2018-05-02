National News
Black Men Arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks Settle With The City

Jerry Smith

Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong

The two African American men settled with the city of  Philadelphia for $1 each along with a pledge of $200,000 for young entrepreneurs.  Read more in the link below

