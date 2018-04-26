National News
Bill Cosby Lashes Out At Prosecutor After Trial

Posted 40 mins ago
Black Belt Community Foundation March For Education

Thursday afternoon Bill Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent sexual assault against Andrea Constand on all three counts.  Cosby lashed out at the prosecution when discussing whether to revoke his bail, he remains free on bail until sentencing. Constand kept her composure as the verdict was read.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

 

 

