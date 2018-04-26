National News
Subway Closing 500 More Stores

Your local sandwich shop may be in jeopardy.  Subway Restaurants is planning to close another estimated 500 locations in the U.S.

Subway faces more intense competition from everyone from a stronger McDonald’s to Panera Bread to Starbucks…. so the company is finding it preferable to have nicer restaurants even if that means fewer of them.

The chain is looking to have more visible stores oversees.

Read more at Fortune.com

Continue reading Subway Closing 500 More Stores

