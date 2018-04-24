Eating healthy can be difficult at times. Erica Campbell spoke about how when she leaves for a couple days Warryn Campbell will talk about how he didn’t know what to eat, had fast food or didn’t eat. She tries her best to cook when she can so everyone is eating healthy meals in the house.
GRIFF talked about how when he was married his ex-wife would cook meals for the days she was gone. To help men stay healthy they should set goals, pre-plan meals and write down what they’re eating. Men also need to understand when they’ve ate enough.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Healthy Ever After: The Three Things You Should Always Know About Your Body [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Jason Champion On Overcoming His Healthy Cooking Hurdle In Fitness Journey [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Laila Ali On How Her Husband Cheers Her On With Healthy Cooking Alternatives [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To Win $150
- Celebrities Raise Money For Waffle House Hero
- Triangle Gas Prices On The Rise
- How Trump Helped To Inspired A Generation Of White Mass Killers
- GRIFF’s Prayer For People Sitting In The Middle Seat On Airplanes [EXCLUSIVE]
- Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill Relative
- How To Help Men Eat Healthy [EXCLUSIVE]
- The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Categories Gospel Fans Are Excited About [EXCLUSIVE]
- Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In Conversation With Michael B. Jordan
- Golf Club Tries To Whitesplain Calling Police On Black Women Who Posed No Threat