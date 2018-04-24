How To Help Men Eat Healthy [EXCLUSIVE]

Eating healthy can be difficult at times. Erica Campbell spoke about how when she leaves for a couple days Warryn Campbell will talk about how he didn’t know what to eat, had fast food or didn’t eat. She tries her best to cook when she can so everyone is eating healthy meals in the house.

GRIFF talked about how when he was married his ex-wife would cook meals for the days she was gone. To help men stay healthy they should set goals, pre-plan meals and write down what they’re eating. Men also need to understand when they’ve ate enough.

