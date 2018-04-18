2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominees List Revealed

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson
The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed with Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Travis Greene, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise and Tasha Cobbs Leonard lead the way with the most nominations in the Gospel category. It has been a stellar 2017-2018 year for all of the Gospel finalist. To see the full list click
here.
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy,
A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene,
Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise,
You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard,
Heart. Passion. Pursuit
Marvin Sapp,
Close
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”
Travis Greene, “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”
Tamela Mann, “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”
Source:
billboard.com
