2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominees List Revealed

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed with Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Travis Greene, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise and Tasha Cobbs Leonard lead the way with the most nominations in the Gospel category. It has been a stellar 2017-2018 year for all of the Gospel finalist. To see the full list click here.

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Source: billboard.com

