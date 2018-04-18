Entertainment News
2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominees List Revealed

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed with  Anthony Brown & group therAPy,  Travis Greene, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise  and Tasha Cobbs Leonard  lead the way with the most nominations in the Gospel category.  It has been a stellar 2017-2018 year for all of the Gospel finalist. To see the full list click here.

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Source: billboard.com

 

