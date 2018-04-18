National News
IRS Extends Deadline

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
Tax Preparers Help Last-Minute Filers On Tax Day

The IRS will give last-minute filers additional time to file and pay their tax returns after the web page for paying their tax bills using their bank accounts crashed.

After being unavailable for most of the day, the web page was operational again as of 5:05 p.m. ET on April 17 — Tax Day.

The IRS apologized for the issue and said it appreciated everyone’s patience. Individuals and businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 will now have until midnight on Wednesday, April 18. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time.

Continue reading IRS Extends Deadline

