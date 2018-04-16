Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap & Why You Shouldn’t Get It Fixed

Photo by

Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap & Why You Shouldn’t Get It Fixed

The Light NC Staff

Once most people “make it big” they diligently go about “fixing things.” You know, a new butt here, some calf implants over there. We’re finally able to afford those little tweaks to help us live our best life in the limelight.

So, it’s interesting when you think of Michael Strahan. A man who has loads of money, a successful career, and a gap in his teeth.

In a society where heavy emphasis is placed on looks, why does Strahan keep imperfect teeth?

Well, leave it to Karen Clark to get down to the nitty-gritty.

See what the Pro Football Hall of Famer had to say about the power of the gap!

Michael Strahan delivered the keynote speech at Women's Empowerment 2018. The host of Good Morning America spoke candidly about the many female influences in his life and what we as a community must do to secure a brighter future. See pictures from his speech below:  

