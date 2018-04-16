Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap & Why You Shouldn’t Get It Fixed

Once most people “make it big” they diligently go about “fixing things.” You know, a new butt here, some calf implants over there. We’re finally able to afford those little tweaks to help us live our best life in the limelight.

So, it’s interesting when you think of Michael Strahan. A man who has loads of money, a successful career, and a gap in his teeth.

In a society where heavy emphasis is placed on looks, why does Strahan keep imperfect teeth?

Well, leave it to Karen Clark to get down to the nitty-gritty.

See what the Pro Football Hall of Famer had to say about the power of the gap!

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] 32 photos Launch gallery Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] 1. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 1 of 32 2. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 2 of 32 3. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 3 of 32 4. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 4 of 32 5. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 5 of 32 6. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 6 of 32 7. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 7 of 32 8. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 8 of 32 9. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 9 of 32 10. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 10 of 32 11. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 11 of 32 12. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 12 of 32 13. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 13 of 32 14. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 14 of 32 15. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 15 of 32 16. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 16 of 32 17. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 17 of 32 18. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 18 of 32 19. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 19 of 32 20. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 20 of 32 21. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 21 of 32 22. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 22 of 32 23. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 23 of 32 24. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 24 of 32 25. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 25 of 32 26. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 26 of 32 27. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 27 of 32 28. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 28 of 32 29. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 29 of 32 30. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 30 of 32 31. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 31 of 32 32. Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] Women's Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS] Michael Strahan delivered the keynote speech at Women's Empowerment 2018. The host of Good Morning America spoke candidly about the many female influences in his life and what we as a community must do to secure a brighter future. See pictures from his speech below:

Latest…