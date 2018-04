Love Talking: Talk To Me Not At Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell delivers a message about talking to each other rather than at each other. She also spoke about how we need to do this more often with our children. They try to trust us with their secrets and sometimes we go and tell everyone their business.

We talk at them instead of listening to them because we believes what we are saying is right. We should open our ears and hearts because that helps our relationship grow. Teach them how to communicate and give them the help they need for the future.

