Erica & Tina Do A Live Remix Of “Get Up” [EXCLUSIVE]

Tina Campbell is making a little change to the “Get Up” song. She decided to do a little remix and you never know if Erica Campbell will use it during her show. Tina mentioned that sometimes God just puts something in your heart and it made her want to perform it.
After the song was the poll question. Tina and Erica wanted callers to ask questions, but refrain from asking about a new Mary Mary album. They both said it will come one day, but not sure when. Tell us what you think about the “Get Up” remix.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
