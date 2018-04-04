Get Up Erica
Love Talking: I Learned How To Love Warryn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
In relationships we all speak in different love languages. Erica Campbell spoke about how she’ll be celebrating her anniversary with Warryn Campbell next month, but since they’ve been together had to learn how he liked to be loved. Some people require gifts, others affirmations.

Speak love in the way that they understand. Don’t always be the talker or listener in your relationship. Listen to what Erica says and get to know your love language.

