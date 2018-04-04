Faith Walking: Be Angry But Sin Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Have you’ve ever been so angry it made you lose it? Erica Campbell spoke about being upset by things, but not sinning. You must not let the anger make you someone that you aren’t.
Don’t let revenge sit in your hurt and react out bad. Balance yourself and get through those frustrations. Work towards finding a solution to your issues and remember to remain calm.
Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.
