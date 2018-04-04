Get Up Erica
Why Being A Substitute Teacher Is Such A Hard Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 14 hours ago
Several school districts in Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky are suffering after teachers went on strike. Teachers are demanding more pay and students are standing with them to get it. TJ spoke about how she used to be a substitute teacher and how hard it was.

She mentioned that you make a connection with students and then have to leave them. A lot of the kids that weren’t well behaved needed extra love and care, once TJ was able to give them that she had to go. It hurt a lot of the children, but she made sure to visit them.

