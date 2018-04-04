Mr. Griffin: What Are You Sowing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF doesn’t believe in karma, but he did mention that when you do certain things God isn’t pleased. He also spoke about sowing and helping people in life. GRIFF talked about how you might of done something for someone 15 years ago and they still talk about it now.

He explained that years ago we did something to get to where we are today. God blesses you for sowing and as you work on yourself. Remember to help others and do what you can to get to where you want to be

