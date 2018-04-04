Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: What Are You Sowing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

GRIFF doesn’t believe in karma, but he did mention that when you do certain things God isn’t pleased. He also spoke about sowing and helping people in life. GRIFF talked about how you might of done something for someone 15 years ago and they still talk about it now.

He explained that years ago we did something to get to where we are today. God blesses you for sowing and as you work on yourself. Remember to help others and do what you can to get to where you want to be

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: How Much Do You Trust HIM? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: At Least You Don’t Owe [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Level Up On Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18