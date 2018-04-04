Faith Walking: Everything Stinks [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are things just not going right in life? Erica Campbell spoke about a prank that some kids played on their family member. Everywhere he went he smelled something and then found out it was him because they put something stinky on him.

Erica mentioned that sometimes you can change the people you are around, environment and things still will be wrong because you might be the problem. She also said sometimes we have to check ourselves. Our hearts aren’t right, attitudes aren’t good and we must address that.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

