Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Everything Stinks [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Are things just not going right in life? Erica Campbell spoke about a prank that some kids played on their family member. Everywhere he went he smelled something and then found out it was him because they put something stinky on him.

Erica mentioned that sometimes you can change the people you are around, environment and things still will be wrong because you might be the problem. She also said sometimes we have to check ourselves. Our hearts aren’t right, attitudes aren’t good and we must address that.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Being Broke Ain’t A Crime [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: But What Did God Say? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: We Have To Win Souls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18