Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Passes At 81

The woman who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years and South Africa’s first black First Lady, has passed away after a long illness at the age of 81.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was also a South African anti-apartheid activist and was once President of the African National Congress Women’s League.

A statement from the Mandela family said Madikizela-Mandela had struggled with “a long illness” since the beginning of the year and “succumbed peacefully” at a hospital in Johannesburg.

