Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Passes At 81

Melissa Wade

Posted 28 mins ago
History of Nelson Mandela

The woman who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years and South Africa’s first black First Lady, has passed away after a long illness at the age of 81.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was also a South African anti-apartheid activist and was once President of the African National Congress Women’s League.

A statement from the Mandela family said Madikizela-Mandela had struggled with “a long illness” since the beginning of the year and “succumbed peacefully” at a hospital in Johannesburg.

Read more and an official statement at TMZ.com.

