Get Up Poll: Missing Your Blessing [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Easter just passed and Erica Campbell spoke about how at church the word was about missing your blessing. Before the resurrection people misunderstood God and cried about it. Sometimes we are so involved in things we miss our blessings.

GRIFF talked about the different emotions that led up to the resurrection. People were crying, upset, angry and then were joyful when he rose. In life we go through so much and different situations make us have different emotions. What was your Easter sermon about?

