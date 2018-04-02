Get Up Poll: Missing Your Blessing [EXCLUSIVE]

Easter just passed and Erica Campbell spoke about how at church the word was about missing your blessing. Before the resurrection people misunderstood God and cried about it. Sometimes we are so involved in things we miss our blessings.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF talked about the different emotions that led up to the resurrection. People were crying, upset, angry and then were joyful when he rose. In life we go through so much and different situations make us have different emotions. What was your Easter sermon about?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Get Over A Breakup? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Communicate Love? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Callers Talk About Their Favorite Apps [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: