Ericaism: I Can’t Wait’ Til I Feel Like It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you listen to your feelings sometimes and don’t do what you want? Erica Campbell spoke about how we listen to our feelings and fears and end up not going after things we want like losing weight, cleaning, finding new work and other things. Our heart can be deceitful and we must put our strength in God.

If we pray about it and listen to Him he will get us through. Emotions will have you all over the place and make you not achieve what you want more. Get up and reach for those goals.

