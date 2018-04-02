Love Talking: Don’t Miss It Over A Misunderstanding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love can be difficult and misunderstood at times. Erica Campbell spoke about how you can miss out on love because of the misunderstanding of it. Communication is key and when you don’t have that it could fail.

Take time to evaluate what you want and need, but don’t let all those things get in the way as well. It’s hard to try and love and protect yourself at the same time. Remember all relationships are different and require things to make it work.

