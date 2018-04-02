Get Up Erica
Why Jor’Dan Armstrong Is So Passionate About Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
Jor’Dan Armstrong’s love of music began when he was a child. His mother was apart of so many different choirs and he got the opportunity to travel with her while she sang. It was then where he fell in love with the different sounds.

He recalls going to late night rehearsals and finding his voice then. Armstrong produced a lot of songs for Tyrese, Johnny Gil and more, but then wanted to use his voice for God. He has so much more to give to the gospel industry and can’t wait for fans to hear more.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

