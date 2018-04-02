Joy Living: I Have A Teenager [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This weekend Erica Campbell had a lot to do and while picking out clothes for Easter realized she had a teenager. Krista is 13 years old and she got a little emotional while trying to figure out what she was going to wear. Her room was a little unorganized and it made Erica think about her future.

She then had to calm down for a moment because the enemy was trying steal her joy. Erica also mentioned that as a parent we must know that our kids won’t do everything we want them to. They are going to make mistakes and we can’t lose our minds over it.

