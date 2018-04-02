Get Up Erica
Tamela Mann Serenaded As She Receives James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
The Stellar Awards aired last week and fans were so excited to see it. Tamela Mann received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Keke Wyatt, Le’Andria Johnson and Tasha Page Lockhart serenaded her by singing some of her songs.

GRIFF mentioned it was one of his favorite parts of the show. Bill Cosby and his attorneys returned to court as they pick out jurors for next weeks court case. Stacey Dash announced that she is dropping out of the Congress race.

