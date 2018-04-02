Faith Walking: Stop Making Mountains Out Of Mole Hills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you let little things that go wrong mess up your whole day? Erica Campbell spoke about how some let small things like traffic or someone saying something wrong to them ruin their day. She doesn’t want that to hurt you and sometimes you have to control your emotions.

The way you respond could be the wrong way. Making mountains out of mole hills shouldn’t be something that you do. Stay focused and don’t over react.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

