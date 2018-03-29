GRIFF’s Prayer: People Pretending To Be Erica Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF during his prayer spoke about people that are pretending to be other people on social media. He even mentioned that someone tried to be Erica Campbell. GRIFF didn’t appreciate that and decided to tell everyone to stop it.

The person even asked for money and he couldn’t believe it. GRIFF wants people to pretend to be Tevin Campbell or any other person, but not Erica. Be your true self on social media everyone.

