Why Sister Jean And Another Older Woman Are Going At It Over The NCAA Tournament [EXCLUSIVE]

The NCAA tournament has a lot of brackets busted. Loyola-Chicago’s very own 98-year-old, Sister Jean has been court side every game cheering on the team as they win. Jalen-Rose‘s grandmother, which is 100 years old is a Michigan fans has some words for Sister Jean.
She said to Jean, “It’s been a good ride, but it’s over Saturday. Go Blue! 100.” Linda Brown, who was at the center of Brown vs. Board of Education passed away at the age of 76. We will keep her family in our prayers.
