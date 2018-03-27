GRIFF’s Prayer: Substitute For TJ Still Living In The Past [EXCLUSIVE]

There is a substitute in and GRIFF wants to say a prayer because he was talking about the man from AOL mail. He couldn’t believe it and wanted to pray he got a different e-mail account. GRIFF also mentioned that he might have Reeboks and have a Nokia phone.

Follow @GetUpErica

He believes that he still rocks a jheri curl and watches “Knight Rider.” GRIFF also spoke about him playing the snake game. He also thinks he has the pump up sneakers with a matching members only coat.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: Why The Enemy Keeps Putting Burger Commercials On During GRIFF’s Fast [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Hold Your Friends Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: