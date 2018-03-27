Joy Living: I Did It. I Started. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you have something you want to do and are always putting it off? Erica Campbell spoke about dieting and how when she was at the Stellar Awards she disciplined herself to keep eating right. She was so proud that she was able to get through that challenge.

Erica mentioned that you must cheer yourself on and put your mind in the right place. God can get you through this challenge with prayer. Go after that book, business or whatever else you want.

