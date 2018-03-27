Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: I Did It. I Started. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Do you have something you want to do and are always putting it off? Erica Campbell spoke about dieting and how when she was at the Stellar Awards she disciplined herself to keep eating right. She was so proud that she was able to get through that challenge.

Erica mentioned that you must cheer yourself on and put your mind in the right place. God can get you through this challenge with prayer. Go after that book, business or whatever else you want.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Joy Living: Get That Good Laugh Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Protect Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Confusion Is A Joy Stealer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18