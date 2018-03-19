Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Kim Burrell [VIDEO]

If you’ve ever seen Kim Burrell live, you know it’s not just a concert, it’s an experience! A vocal powerhouse, Burrell uses her instrument to not only minister through music but with her inspiring testimony.

“God never fails and he never forgets,” she says.

See Kim Burrell performing at Transformation Expo 2018 above!

Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!

Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!

